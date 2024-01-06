Can we expect Norfolk State to secure a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Want to bet on Norfolk State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Norfolk State ranks

Record MEAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 1-0 NR NR 131

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Norfolk State's best wins

On November 16, Norfolk State picked up its signature win of the season, a 67-53 victory over the Appalachian State Mountaineers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 120) in the RPI rankings. Da'Brya Clark, in that signature victory, dropped a team-best 14 points with three rebounds and one assist. Niya Fields also played a part with 14 points, one rebound and three assists.

Next best wins

66-64 on the road over William & Mary (No. 127/RPI) on November 6

58-51 over Colgate (No. 166/RPI) on November 26

51-49 on the road over Drexel (No. 195/RPI) on November 8

70-46 on the road over Radford (No. 213/RPI) on November 12

85-71 on the road over High Point (No. 233/RPI) on December 18

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Norfolk State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 5-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Norfolk State has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (five).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Norfolk State has the good fortune of facing the 23rd-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Looking at the Spartans' upcoming schedule, they have no games versus teams that are above .500 and 13 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Norfolk St has 14 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Norfolk State's next game

Matchup: North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Norfolk State Spartans

North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Norfolk State Spartans Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 5:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8 at 5:30 PM ET Location: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Norfolk State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.