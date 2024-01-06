2024 NCAA Bracketology: Norfolk State Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
Can we expect Norfolk State to secure a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
How Norfolk State ranks
|Record
|MEAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-4
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|131
Norfolk State's best wins
On November 16, Norfolk State picked up its signature win of the season, a 67-53 victory over the Appalachian State Mountaineers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 120) in the RPI rankings. Da'Brya Clark, in that signature victory, dropped a team-best 14 points with three rebounds and one assist. Niya Fields also played a part with 14 points, one rebound and three assists.
Next best wins
- 66-64 on the road over William & Mary (No. 127/RPI) on November 6
- 58-51 over Colgate (No. 166/RPI) on November 26
- 51-49 on the road over Drexel (No. 195/RPI) on November 8
- 70-46 on the road over Radford (No. 213/RPI) on November 12
- 85-71 on the road over High Point (No. 233/RPI) on December 18
Norfolk State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 5-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Norfolk State has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (five).
Schedule insights
- Norfolk State has the good fortune of facing the 23rd-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- Looking at the Spartans' upcoming schedule, they have no games versus teams that are above .500 and 13 games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Norfolk St has 14 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Norfolk State's next game
- Matchup: North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Norfolk State Spartans
- Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 5:30 PM ET
- Location: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina
