The Norfolk State Spartans (9-7, 0-0 MEAC) are 6.5-point favorites as they attempt to stop a four-game road slide when they take on the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-12, 0-0 MEAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 146.5.

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Favorite Spread Over/Under Norfolk State -6.5 146.5

Norfolk State Betting Records & Stats

In four of 12 games this season, Norfolk State and its opponents have combined to total more than 146.5 points.

Norfolk State's matchups this year have an average total of 142.1, 4.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Spartans have gone 7-5-0 ATS this season.

Norfolk State has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Spartans have played as a favorite of -300 or more once this season and won that game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for Norfolk State.

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Norfolk State 4 33.3% 74.1 145.1 68.0 150.9 139.4 South Carolina State 11 78.6% 71.0 145.1 82.9 150.9 152.3

Additional Norfolk State Insights & Trends

Norfolk State covered 10 times in 17 games with a spread in conference action last season.

The Spartans score 8.8 fewer points per game (74.1) than the Bulldogs give up (82.9).

Norfolk State has a 2-0 record against the spread and a 5-0 record overall when putting up more than 82.9 points.

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Norfolk State 7-5-0 0-1 5-7-0 South Carolina State 9-5-0 6-4 9-5-0

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Home/Away Splits

Norfolk State South Carolina State 5-0 Home Record 4-1 2-5 Away Record 0-11 1-1-0 Home ATS Record 2-1-0 4-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 94.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.0 63.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.0 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 2-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

