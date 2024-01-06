Saturday's game features the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) and the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-10, 0-2 Sun Belt) matching up at First National Bank Arena (on January 6) at 3:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 80-73 victory for Arkansas State.

The game has no set line.

Old Dominion vs. Arkansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: First National Bank Arena

Old Dominion vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas State 80, Old Dominion 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Old Dominion vs. Arkansas State

Computer Predicted Spread: Arkansas State (-6.3)

Arkansas State (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 153.0

Arkansas State has gone 9-4-0 against the spread, while Old Dominion's ATS record this season is 3-9-0. The Red Wolves have a 5-8-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Monarchs have a record of 7-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Arkansas State is 8-2 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests, while Old Dominion has gone 2-8 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Old Dominion Performance Insights

The Monarchs put up 70.5 points per game (278th in college basketball) while giving up 77 per outing (307th in college basketball). They have a -91 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.5 points per game.

Old Dominion falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.5 boards. It records 34.5 rebounds per game (267th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 38.

Old Dominion hits three fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 6.1 (300th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.1.

Old Dominion has won the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 11.5 (152nd in college basketball) while forcing 12.6 (136th in college basketball).

