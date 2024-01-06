The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-10, 0-2 Sun Belt) aim to end a three-game losing skid when visiting the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at First National Bank Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Old Dominion vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Old Dominion Stats Insights

The Monarchs' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than the Red Wolves have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

Old Dominion is 1-4 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

The Monarchs are the 265th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Wolves sit at 37th.

The Monarchs' 70.5 points per game are 8.7 fewer points than the 79.2 the Red Wolves give up.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison

Old Dominion averages 65.3 points per game at home, and 73 away.

At home the Monarchs are giving up 67.8 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than they are on the road (82).

At home, Old Dominion drains 4.7 treys per game, 3.5 fewer than it averages away (8.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (27.5%) than on the road (38.3%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule