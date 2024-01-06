For bracketology insights on Old Dominion and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

How Old Dominion ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 2-1 NR NR 106

Old Dominion's best wins

Old Dominion's best victory of the season came against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, a top 50 team (No. 27), according to the RPI. Old Dominion picked up the 55-42 home win on December 3. That signature win against FGCU included a team-best 22 points from Jordan McLaughlin. En'Dya Buford, with 13 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

72-66 on the road over William & Mary (No. 127/RPI) on November 30

60-29 at home over Elon (No. 205/RPI) on November 28

68-62 at home over Southern Miss (No. 206/RPI) on January 6

57-53 on the road over Delaware (No. 222/RPI) on December 7

59-48 at home over Buffalo (No. 228/RPI) on November 11

Old Dominion's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Based on the RPI, Old Dominion has one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Monarchs are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most victories.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Old Dominion is facing the 220th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Monarchs have 15 games left this year, including 13 versus teams with worse records, and 12 against teams with records north of .500.

Looking at Old Dominion's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Old Dominion's next game

Matchup: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Old Dominion Monarchs

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Old Dominion Monarchs Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET Location: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

