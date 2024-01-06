2024 NCAA Bracketology: Old Dominion Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
For bracketology insights on Old Dominion and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.
How Old Dominion ranks
|Record
|Sun Belt Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-3
|2-1
|NR
|NR
|106
Old Dominion's best wins
Old Dominion's best victory of the season came against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, a top 50 team (No. 27), according to the RPI. Old Dominion picked up the 55-42 home win on December 3. That signature win against FGCU included a team-best 22 points from Jordan McLaughlin. En'Dya Buford, with 13 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 72-66 on the road over William & Mary (No. 127/RPI) on November 30
- 60-29 at home over Elon (No. 205/RPI) on November 28
- 68-62 at home over Southern Miss (No. 206/RPI) on January 6
- 57-53 on the road over Delaware (No. 222/RPI) on December 7
- 59-48 at home over Buffalo (No. 228/RPI) on November 11
Old Dominion's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- Based on the RPI, Old Dominion has one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Monarchs are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most victories.
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Old Dominion is facing the 220th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- The Monarchs have 15 games left this year, including 13 versus teams with worse records, and 12 against teams with records north of .500.
- Looking at Old Dominion's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
Old Dominion's next game
- Matchup: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Old Dominion Monarchs
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
