Old Dominion vs. Arkansas State January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) play a fellow Sun Belt opponent, the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-8, 0-0 Sun Belt), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at First National Bank Arena. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Old Dominion vs. Arkansas State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Old Dominion Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Old Dominion Players to Watch
- Vasean Allette: 16.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Chaunce Jenkins: 15.7 PTS, 4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tyrone Williams: 12 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- R.J. Blakney: 6.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bryce Baker: 5.7 PTS, 2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Arkansas State Players to Watch
- Dyondre Dominguez: 12.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Freddy Hicks: 11 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Taryn Todd: 11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Izaiyah Nelson: 6.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Derrian Ford: 8.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Old Dominion vs. Arkansas State Stat Comparison
|Arkansas State Rank
|Arkansas State AVG
|Old Dominion AVG
|Old Dominion Rank
|200th
|74.3
|Points Scored
|71.8
|254th
|322nd
|77.9
|Points Allowed
|76.7
|306th
|89th
|38.9
|Rebounds
|34.5
|265th
|41st
|11.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|184th
|45th
|9.4
|3pt Made
|6.6
|262nd
|114th
|14.6
|Assists
|10.7
|336th
|295th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|10.7
|92nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.