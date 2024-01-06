The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-10, 0-2 Sun Belt) visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) after losing six road games in a row. The Red Wolves are favored by 9.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The matchup has an over/under set at 150.5 points.

Old Dominion vs. Arkansas State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: First National Bank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arkansas State -9.5 150.5

Monarchs Betting Records & Stats

Old Dominion has combined with its opponents to score more than 150.5 points in six of 12 games this season.

The average total for Old Dominion's games this season is 147.5 points, three fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this year, Old Dominion has compiled a 3-9-0 record against the spread.

Old Dominion has been an underdog in seven games this season and has come away with the win one time (14.3%) in those contests.

The Monarchs have not won as an underdog of +390 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Old Dominion has a 20.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Old Dominion vs. Arkansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arkansas State 8 61.5% 77.9 148.4 79.2 156.2 155.4 Old Dominion 6 50% 70.5 148.4 77 156.2 143.5

Additional Old Dominion Insights & Trends

The Red Wolves' record against the spread in Sun Belt games last year was 11-9-0.

The Monarchs' 70.5 points per game are 8.7 fewer points than the 79.2 the Red Wolves allow.

Old Dominion vs. Arkansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arkansas State 9-4-0 1-0 5-8-0 Old Dominion 3-9-0 1-1 7-5-0

Old Dominion vs. Arkansas State Home/Away Splits

Arkansas State Old Dominion 3-1 Home Record 3-3 1-7 Away Record 0-5 3-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-3-0 5-3-0 Away ATS Record 1-4-0 91.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.3 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-2-0 2-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-1-0

