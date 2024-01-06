Old Dominion vs. Southern Miss January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Miss Eagles (7-3) face a fellow Sun Belt squad, the Old Dominion Monarchs (8-2), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Chartway Arena. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Old Dominion vs. Southern Miss Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Old Dominion Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Old Dominion Players to Watch
- En'Dya Buford: 11 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kaye Clark: 7.8 PTS, 3 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Jordan McLaughlin: 8.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Simone Cunningham: 4.7 PTS, 7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Brenda Fontana: 5.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Southern Miss Players to Watch
- Domonique Davis: 21 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Melyia Grayson: 10.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Brikayla Gray: 7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lani Cornfield: 8.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Morgan Sieper: 7.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.