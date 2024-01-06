The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-3, 1-0 A-10) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Richmond Spiders (8-5, 0-0 A-10) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Spiders have also won three games in a row.

Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: Monumental Sports

Richmond Stats Insights

The Spiders have shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Bonnies have averaged.

This season, Richmond has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.

The Spiders are the 257th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bonnies sit at 172nd.

The Spiders put up an average of 75.0 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 65.3 the Bonnies allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.3 points, Richmond is 6-3.

Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Richmond put up 70.8 points per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged on the road (68.7).

The Spiders allowed 62.3 points per game at home last season, and 77.7 away.

Richmond made more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than on the road (8.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than away (31.6%).

