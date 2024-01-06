The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-3, 1-0 A-10) carry a three-game winning streak into a road contest with the Richmond Spiders (8-5, 0-0 A-10), winners of three straight as well. It tips at 4:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Saint Bonaventure Moneyline Richmond Moneyline BetMGM Saint Bonaventure (-1.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Saint Bonaventure (-1.5) 141.5 -118 -102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure Betting Trends

Richmond has compiled an 8-4-1 record against the spread this season.

The Spiders have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more six times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Saint Bonaventure has put together a 7-5-1 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, seven out of the Bonnies' 13 games have hit the over.

