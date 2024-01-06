What are Richmond's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Richmond ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 1-0 NR NR 187

Richmond's best wins

Richmond's best win this season came in a 65-54 victory on January 6 against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 92) in the RPI. Jordan King, in that signature victory, tallied a team-leading 21 points with four rebounds and six assists. Neal Quinn also played a role with 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Next best wins

64-56 at home over Charlotte (No. 97/RPI) on December 16

82-65 over UNLV (No. 133/RPI) on November 21

90-61 at home over Queens (No. 222/RPI) on November 25

59-38 at home over Lafayette (No. 319/RPI) on December 30

72-66 at home over Buffalo (No. 339/RPI) on December 21

Richmond's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Spiders are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most defeats.

Richmond has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (three).

Based on the RPI, the Spiders have six wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Richmond has been given the 203rd-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Spiders' upcoming schedule includes five games against teams with worse records and 15 games against teams with records north of .500.

Looking at Richmond's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Richmond's next game

Matchup: Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Richmond Spiders

Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Richmond Spiders Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

