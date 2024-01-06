What are Richmond's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Richmond ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-3 3-0 NR NR 23

Richmond's best wins

When Richmond took down the VCU Rams, the No. 20 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 72-65 on January 3, it was its best win of the season. With 21 points, Grace Townsend was the top scorer versus VCU. Second on the team was Rachel Ullstrom, with 20 points.

Next best wins

64-59 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 54/RPI) on January 6

74-66 on the road over Drake (No. 61/RPI) on November 25

64-60 over Chattanooga (No. 100/RPI) on December 21

99-73 at home over Liberty (No. 119/RPI) on December 16

80-77 at home over Appalachian State (No. 120/RPI) on December 10

Richmond's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 6-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents based on the RPI, Richmond is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories, but also tied for the 42nd-most losses.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Richmond is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Richmond has the 101st-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

Of the Spiders' 15 remaining games this season, 13 are against teams with worse records, and nine are against teams with records above .500.

Richmond has 15 games remaining this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Richmond's next game

Matchup: Richmond Spiders vs. UMass Minutewomen

Richmond Spiders vs. UMass Minutewomen Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 11:00 AM ET Location: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

