A pair of streaking teams hit the court when the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-3, 1-0 A-10) visit the Richmond Spiders (8-5, 0-0 A-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET. The Bonnies are 2.5-point favorites and put their three-game win streak on the line against the Spiders, winners of three straight. The matchup's point total is set at 140.5.

Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Robins Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Bonaventure -2.5 140.5

Spiders Betting Records & Stats

Richmond's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 140.5 points in seven of 13 outings.

Richmond's average game total this season has been 140.8, 0.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Richmond has gone 8-5-0 ATS this year.

Richmond has been victorious in one of the six contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

This season, the Spiders have been at least a +120 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Richmond has a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Bonaventure 7 53.8% 75.5 150.5 65.3 131.1 138 Richmond 7 53.8% 75 150.5 65.8 131.1 141.6

Additional Richmond Insights & Trends

The Bonnies covered the spread 10 times in 19 A-10 games last season.

The Spiders' 75 points per game are 9.7 more points than the 65.3 the Bonnies give up.

Richmond has put together a 5-4 ATS record and a 6-3 overall record in games it scores more than 65.3 points.

Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Bonaventure 7-6-0 5-3 7-6-0 Richmond 8-5-0 2-4 7-6-0

Richmond vs. Saint Bonaventure Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Bonaventure Richmond 11-4 Home Record 12-4 2-11 Away Record 1-11 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 2-10-0 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 62.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

