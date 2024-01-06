The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (13-1) will attempt to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Richmond Spiders (12-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Spiders have taken three games in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Richmond Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Richmond vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Scoring Comparison

The Spiders score an average of 75.7 points per game, 20.9 more points than the 54.8 the Hawks allow.

Richmond has put together a 12-2 record in games it scores more than 54.8 points.

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s record is 13-1 when it gives up fewer than 75.7 points.

The Hawks score 68.6 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 61.3 the Spiders allow.

When Saint Joseph's (PA) puts up more than 61.3 points, it is 13-0.

Richmond has a 10-1 record when allowing fewer than 68.6 points.

The Hawks shoot 44.2% from the field, 7% higher than the Spiders allow defensively.

The Spiders make 47.4% of their shots from the field, 10.1% higher than the Hawks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Richmond Leaders

Grace Townsend: 12.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.2 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)

12.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.2 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37) Maggie Doogan: 16.6 PTS, 54.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (26-for-64)

16.6 PTS, 54.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (26-for-64) Addie Budnik: 11.3 PTS, 2.1 BLK, 43.5 FG%, 38.4 3PT% (28-for-73)

11.3 PTS, 2.1 BLK, 43.5 FG%, 38.4 3PT% (28-for-73) Rachel Ullstrom: 11.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.6 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (26-for-61)

11.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.6 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (26-for-61) Katie Hill: 5.2 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Richmond Schedule