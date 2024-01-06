Tyus Jones and the Washington Wizards take the court versus the New York Knicks at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In a 114-90 loss to the Cavaliers (his previous action) Jones posted 16 points, five assists and two steals.

Below we will break down Jones' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.6 16.0 Rebounds 2.5 2.9 2.6 Assists 6.5 5.4 6.1 PRA -- 20.9 24.7 PR -- 15.5 18.6 3PM 1.5 1.6 2.6



Tyus Jones Insights vs. the Knicks

Jones has taken 9.9 shots per game this season and made 5.3 per game, which account for 10.9% and 12.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 12.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

Jones' opponents, the Knicks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 101.1 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 15th in possessions per game with 105.3.

On defense, the Knicks have allowed 112.7 points per contest, which is 12th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Knicks are second in the league, allowing 40.6 rebounds per contest.

The Knicks allow 25.8 assists per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

The Knicks are the 17th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Tyus Jones vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/17/2023 30 11 3 5 1 0 1

