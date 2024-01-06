Saturday's contest features the VCU Rams (8-6, 0-1 A-10) and the George Washington Revolutionaries (11-3, 0-1 A-10) squaring off at Stuart C. Siegel Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-70 win for heavily favored VCU according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

The matchup has no line set.

VCU vs. George Washington Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: USA

USA Where: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

VCU vs. George Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: VCU 80, George Washington 70

Spread & Total Prediction for VCU vs. George Washington

Computer Predicted Spread: VCU (-10.7)

VCU (-10.7) Computer Predicted Total: 150.2

VCU has gone 6-8-0 against the spread, while George Washington's ATS record this season is 5-7-0. The Rams have gone over the point total in seven games, while Revolutionaries games have gone over six times. VCU has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in the last 10 games. George Washington has gone 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

VCU Performance Insights

The Rams outscore opponents by 6.2 points per game (scoring 74.1 points per game to rank 201st in college basketball while allowing 67.9 per contest to rank 108th in college basketball) and have a +86 scoring differential overall.

VCU wins the rebound battle by 3.7 boards on average. It collects 36.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 182nd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.8 per contest.

VCU hits 8.2 three-pointers per game (119th in college basketball), 1.9 more than its opponents (6.3).

The Rams' 97.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 124th in college basketball, and the 89.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 170th in college basketball.

VCU loses the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 12.6 (264th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.0.

