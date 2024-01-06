How to Watch VCU vs. George Washington on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The VCU Rams (8-6, 0-1 A-10) are welcoming in the George Washington Revolutionaries (11-3, 0-1 A-10) for a matchup of A-10 foes at Stuart C. Siegel Center, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
VCU vs. George Washington Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
- Saint Louis vs George Mason (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Duquesne vs Loyola Chicago (4:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Saint Bonaventure vs Richmond (4:00 PM ET | January 6)
VCU Stats Insights
- This season, the Rams have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.2% higher than the 39.0% of shots the Revolutionaries' opponents have knocked down.
- VCU has a 7-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.0% from the field.
- The Revolutionaries are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Rams sit at 180th.
- The Rams score just 1.3 fewer points per game (74.1) than the Revolutionaries allow (75.4).
- VCU has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 75.4 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- VCU averaged 73.0 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 4.3 points per contest.
- The Rams allowed 61.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (65.5).
- VCU made 6.1 threes per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged in away games (5.5). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 33.7% at home and 34.9% in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
VCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|W 75-51
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/30/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 87-73
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|1/3/2024
|Saint Bonaventure
|L 89-78
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|1/6/2024
|George Washington
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|1/9/2024
|@ George Mason
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ La Salle
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.