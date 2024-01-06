The VCU Rams (8-6, 0-1 A-10) are welcoming in the George Washington Revolutionaries (11-3, 0-1 A-10) for a matchup of A-10 foes at Stuart C. Siegel Center, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

VCU vs. George Washington Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • TV: USA Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

VCU Stats Insights

  • This season, the Rams have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.2% higher than the 39.0% of shots the Revolutionaries' opponents have knocked down.
  • VCU has a 7-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.0% from the field.
  • The Revolutionaries are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Rams sit at 180th.
  • The Rams score just 1.3 fewer points per game (74.1) than the Revolutionaries allow (75.4).
  • VCU has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 75.4 points.

VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • VCU averaged 73.0 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 4.3 points per contest.
  • The Rams allowed 61.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (65.5).
  • VCU made 6.1 threes per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged in away games (5.5). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 33.7% at home and 34.9% in away games.

VCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore W 75-51 Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/30/2023 Gardner-Webb W 87-73 Stuart C. Siegel Center
1/3/2024 Saint Bonaventure L 89-78 Stuart C. Siegel Center
1/6/2024 George Washington - Stuart C. Siegel Center
1/9/2024 @ George Mason - EagleBank Arena
1/13/2024 @ La Salle - Tom Gola Arena

