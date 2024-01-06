VCU vs. George Washington: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The George Washington Revolutionaries (11-3, 0-1 A-10) play a fellow A-10 opponent, the VCU Rams (8-6, 0-1 A-10), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on USA.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the VCU vs. George Washington matchup.
VCU vs. George Washington Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: USA
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
VCU vs. George Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|VCU Moneyline
|George Washington Moneyline
|BetMGM
|VCU (-11.5)
|151.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|VCU (-11.5)
|151.5
|-850
|+570
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
VCU vs. George Washington Betting Trends
- VCU has covered six times in 14 games with a spread this season.
- So far this season, seven out of the Rams' 14 games have gone over the point total.
- George Washington has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
- So far this year, seven out of the Revolutionaries' 13 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
VCU Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- VCU's national championship odds (+30000) place it 79th in college basketball, but according to computer rankings it is only 82nd.
- The Rams have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +30000 at the beginning of the season to +30000.
- The implied probability of VCU winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.