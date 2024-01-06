The George Washington Revolutionaries (11-3, 0-1 A-10) play a fellow A-10 opponent, the VCU Rams (8-6, 0-1 A-10), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on USA.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the VCU vs. George Washington matchup.

VCU vs. George Washington Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • How to Watch on TV: USA

VCU vs. George Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total VCU Moneyline George Washington Moneyline
BetMGM VCU (-11.5) 151.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel VCU (-11.5) 151.5 -850 +570 Bet on this game at FanDuel

VCU vs. George Washington Betting Trends

  • VCU has covered six times in 14 games with a spread this season.
  • So far this season, seven out of the Rams' 14 games have gone over the point total.
  • George Washington has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
  • So far this year, seven out of the Revolutionaries' 13 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

VCU Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +30000
  • VCU's national championship odds (+30000) place it 79th in college basketball, but according to computer rankings it is only 82nd.
  • The Rams have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +30000 at the beginning of the season to +30000.
  • The implied probability of VCU winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.

