The George Washington Revolutionaries (11-3, 0-1 A-10) play a fellow A-10 opponent, the VCU Rams (8-6, 0-1 A-10), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on USA.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the VCU vs. George Washington matchup.

VCU vs. George Washington Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia How to Watch on TV: USA

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

VCU vs. George Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total VCU Moneyline George Washington Moneyline BetMGM VCU (-11.5) 151.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel VCU (-11.5) 151.5 -850 +570 Bet on this game at FanDuel

VCU vs. George Washington Betting Trends

VCU has covered six times in 14 games with a spread this season.

So far this season, seven out of the Rams' 14 games have gone over the point total.

George Washington has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

So far this year, seven out of the Revolutionaries' 13 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

VCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 VCU's national championship odds (+30000) place it 79th in college basketball, but according to computer rankings it is only 82nd.

The Rams have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +30000 at the beginning of the season to +30000.

The implied probability of VCU winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.