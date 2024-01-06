2024 NCAA Bracketology: VCU March Madness Resume | January 8
Will VCU be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features VCU's full tournament resume.
How VCU ranks
|Record
|A-10 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-7
|0-2
|NR
|NR
|167
VCU's best wins
When VCU beat the Samford Bulldogs, the No. 85 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 75-65 on November 10, it was its signature win of the year thus far. In the win against Samford, Max Shulga dropped a team-best 17 points. Zeb Jackson chipped in 13 points.
Next best wins
- 73-50 at home over Radford (No. 132/RPI) on November 15
- 87-78 at home over Temple (No. 151/RPI) on December 16
- 60-56 at home over Seattle U (No. 172/RPI) on November 18
- 86-74 over Penn State (No. 240/RPI) on November 26
- 87-73 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 245/RPI) on December 30
VCU's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-1
- VCU has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- VCU is playing the 97th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- Looking at the Rams' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games against teams that are above .500 and four games against teams with worse records than their own.
- VCU's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.
VCU's next game
- Matchup: George Mason Patriots vs. VCU Rams
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
