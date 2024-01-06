What are VCU's chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How VCU ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-2 2-1 NR NR 20

VCU's best wins

VCU's best victory of the season came against the Davidson Wildcats, a top 100 team (No. 69), according to the RPI. VCU claimed the 65-55 road win on January 7. The leading point-getter against Davidson was Timaya Lewis-Eutsey, who put up 21 points with one rebound and two assists.

Next best wins

57-49 at home over Charlotte (No. 82/RPI) on December 2

56-51 over St. John's (NY) (No. 87/RPI) on November 23

55-50 at home over East Carolina (No. 101/RPI) on November 14

64-50 at home over Old Dominion (No. 106/RPI) on December 17

70-54 on the road over William & Mary (No. 127/RPI) on November 10

VCU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Based on the RPI, VCU has one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the country.

The Rams have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (two).

VCU has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

VCU has the 145th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Rams have eight games remaining versus teams above .500. They have 14 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

VCU's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

VCU's next game

Matchup: VCU Rams vs. Fordham Rams

VCU Rams vs. Fordham Rams Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

