2024 NCAA Bracketology: VCU Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
What are VCU's chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.
How VCU ranks
|Record
|A-10 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|13-2
|2-1
|NR
|NR
|20
VCU's best wins
VCU's best victory of the season came against the Davidson Wildcats, a top 100 team (No. 69), according to the RPI. VCU claimed the 65-55 road win on January 7. The leading point-getter against Davidson was Timaya Lewis-Eutsey, who put up 21 points with one rebound and two assists.
Next best wins
- 57-49 at home over Charlotte (No. 82/RPI) on December 2
- 56-51 over St. John's (NY) (No. 87/RPI) on November 23
- 55-50 at home over East Carolina (No. 101/RPI) on November 14
- 64-50 at home over Old Dominion (No. 106/RPI) on December 17
- 70-54 on the road over William & Mary (No. 127/RPI) on November 10
VCU's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- Based on the RPI, VCU has one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the country.
- The Rams have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (two).
- VCU has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (five).
Schedule insights
- VCU has the 145th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Rams have eight games remaining versus teams above .500. They have 14 upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- VCU's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
VCU's next game
- Matchup: VCU Rams vs. Fordham Rams
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
