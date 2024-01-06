Saturday's A-10 slate includes the VCU Rams (7-5, 0-0 A-10) facing the George Washington Revolutionaries (10-2, 0-0 A-10) at 4:00 PM ET on USA.

VCU vs. George Washington Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: USA

VCU Players to Watch

Zeb Jackson: 14.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Max Shulga: 15.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Toibu Lawal: 8.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Christian Fermin: 6.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.1 BLK

Jason Nelson: 8.4 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

George Washington Players to Watch

James Bishop: 17.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Maximus Edwards: 13.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Darren Buchanan Jr.: 13.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

Garrett Johnson: 13.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Babatunde Akingbola: 3.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.4 BLK

VCU vs. George Washington Stat Comparison

VCU Rank VCU AVG George Washington AVG George Washington Rank 238th 72.7 Points Scored 81.8 47th 66th 65.8 Points Allowed 72.8 230th 183rd 36.7 Rebounds 40.6 45th 211th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 6.6 339th 108th 8.3 3pt Made 9.8 24th 152nd 14.0 Assists 14.0 152nd 266th 12.8 Turnovers 14.1 326th

