A-10 opponents square off when the VCU Rams (8-6, 0-1 A-10) host the George Washington Revolutionaries (11-3, 0-1 A-10) at Stuart C. Siegel Center, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Rams are 11.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup has an over/under of 155.5.

VCU vs. George Washington Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: USA

USA Where: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under VCU -11.5 155.5

VCU Betting Records & Stats

In five games this season, VCU and its opponents have scored more than 155.5 total points.

The average point total in VCU's matchups this year is 142.0, 13.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Rams have compiled a 6-8-0 record against the spread.

VCU has been the favorite in nine games this season and won six (66.7%) of those contests.

The Rams have a record of 2-1 in games where bookmakers favor them by at least -700 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 87.5% chance of a victory for VCU.

VCU vs. George Washington Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total VCU 5 35.7% 74.1 157.2 67.9 143.3 139 George Washington 6 50% 83.1 157.2 75.4 143.3 150.4

Additional VCU Insights & Trends

VCU won 14 games against the spread in conference action last season, while failing to cover six times.

The Rams record just 1.3 fewer points per game (74.1) than the Revolutionaries allow (75.4).

When VCU scores more than 75.4 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

VCU vs. George Washington Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) VCU 6-8-0 2-2 7-7-0 George Washington 5-7-0 0-0 6-6-0

VCU vs. George Washington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

VCU George Washington 15-3 Home Record 11-6 8-3 Away Record 5-6 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.7 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-6-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

