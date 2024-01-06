If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Virginia and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Virginia ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 0-3 NR NR 133

Virginia's best wins

Virginia registered its best win of the season on November 30, when it defeated the Missouri Tigers, who rank No. 109 in the RPI rankings, 87-81. Camryn Taylor tallied a team-leading 26 points with nine rebounds and one assist in the matchup versus Missouri.

Next best wins

80-51 at home over William & Mary (No. 127/RPI) on November 15

74-49 at home over Campbell (No. 178/RPI) on November 12

76-52 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 215/RPI) on November 8

81-59 over Tulane (No. 231/RPI) on November 24

82-56 at home over Fordham (No. 256/RPI) on December 21

Virginia's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

According to the RPI, Virginia has three losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Cavaliers are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 40th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Virginia has the 74th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Looking at the Cavaliers' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games versus teams that are above .500 and four games against teams with worse records than their own.

Of Virginia's 15 remaining games this season, it has seven upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Virginia's next game

Matchup: NC State Wolfpack vs. Virginia Cavaliers

NC State Wolfpack vs. Virginia Cavaliers Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

