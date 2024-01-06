How to Watch Virginia vs. NC State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The NC State Wolfpack (10-3, 2-0 ACC) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (11-3, 2-1 ACC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at PNC Arena. The game airs on ACC Network.
Virginia vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Virginia Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers are shooting 45.5% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 43% the Wolfpack's opponents have shot this season.
- Virginia has compiled an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the 332nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolfpack sit at 107th.
- The Cavaliers score an average of 66.6 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 68.8 the Wolfpack allow to opponents.
- Virginia is 7-0 when it scores more than 68.8 points.
Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Virginia scored 2.9 more points per game at home (68.6) than away (65.7).
- The Cavaliers allowed 56.4 points per game at home last season, and 64.6 away.
- Beyond the arc, Virginia drained more treys away (7.6 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (38.2%) than at home (33.4%).
Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/27/2023
|Morgan State
|W 79-44
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|L 76-54
|Purcell Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|Louisville
|W 77-53
|John Paul Jones Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ NC State
|-
|PNC Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|1/17/2024
|Virginia Tech
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
