The NC State Wolfpack (10-3, 2-0 ACC) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (11-3, 2-1 ACC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at PNC Arena. The game airs on ACC Network.

Virginia vs. NC State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

TV: ACCN

Virginia Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 45.5% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 43% the Wolfpack's opponents have shot this season.

Virginia has compiled an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 332nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolfpack sit at 107th.

The Cavaliers score an average of 66.6 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 68.8 the Wolfpack allow to opponents.

Virginia is 7-0 when it scores more than 68.8 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Virginia scored 2.9 more points per game at home (68.6) than away (65.7).

The Cavaliers allowed 56.4 points per game at home last season, and 64.6 away.

Beyond the arc, Virginia drained more treys away (7.6 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (38.2%) than at home (33.4%).

