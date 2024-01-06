The NC State Wolfpack (10-3, 2-0 ACC) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (11-3, 2-1 ACC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at PNC Arena. The game airs on ACC Network.

Virginia vs. NC State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
  • TV: ACCN
Virginia Stats Insights

  • The Cavaliers are shooting 45.5% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 43% the Wolfpack's opponents have shot this season.
  • Virginia has compiled an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43% from the field.
  • The Cavaliers are the 332nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolfpack sit at 107th.
  • The Cavaliers score an average of 66.6 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 68.8 the Wolfpack allow to opponents.
  • Virginia is 7-0 when it scores more than 68.8 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Virginia scored 2.9 more points per game at home (68.6) than away (65.7).
  • The Cavaliers allowed 56.4 points per game at home last season, and 64.6 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Virginia drained more treys away (7.6 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (38.2%) than at home (33.4%).

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/27/2023 Morgan State W 79-44 John Paul Jones Arena
12/30/2023 @ Notre Dame L 76-54 Purcell Pavilion
1/3/2024 Louisville W 77-53 John Paul Jones Arena
1/6/2024 @ NC State - PNC Arena
1/13/2024 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
1/17/2024 Virginia Tech - John Paul Jones Arena

