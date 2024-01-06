How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Florida State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (9-4, 1-1 ACC) will visit the Florida State Seminoles (7-6, 1-1 ACC) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Virginia Tech Stats Insights
- This season, the Hokies have a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Seminoles' opponents have made.
- Virginia Tech is 6-2 when it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
- The Hokies are the 265th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seminoles sit at 170th.
- The Hokies record just 0.1 fewer points per game (73.4) than the Seminoles give up (73.5).
- When Virginia Tech totals more than 73.5 points, it is 5-1.
Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Virginia Tech scored 77.2 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 71.3 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Hokies surrendered 65.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 75.5.
- When playing at home, Virginia Tech sunk 2.4 more three-pointers per game (9.5) than away from home (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (39.3%) compared to when playing on the road (32%).
Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Vermont
|W 73-51
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|American
|W 77-55
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|L 86-63
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/10/2024
|Clemson
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
