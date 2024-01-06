The Virginia Tech Hokies (9-4, 1-1 ACC) will visit the Florida State Seminoles (7-6, 1-1 ACC) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

This season, the Hokies have a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Seminoles' opponents have made.

Virginia Tech is 6-2 when it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.

The Hokies are the 265th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seminoles sit at 170th.

The Hokies record just 0.1 fewer points per game (73.4) than the Seminoles give up (73.5).

When Virginia Tech totals more than 73.5 points, it is 5-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia Tech scored 77.2 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 71.3 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Hokies surrendered 65.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 75.5.

When playing at home, Virginia Tech sunk 2.4 more three-pointers per game (9.5) than away from home (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (39.3%) compared to when playing on the road (32%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule