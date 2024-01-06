The Virginia Tech Hokies (9-4, 1-1 ACC) will visit the Florida State Seminoles (7-6, 1-1 ACC) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
  • TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

  • This season, the Hokies have a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Seminoles' opponents have made.
  • Virginia Tech is 6-2 when it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Hokies are the 265th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seminoles sit at 170th.
  • The Hokies record just 0.1 fewer points per game (73.4) than the Seminoles give up (73.5).
  • When Virginia Tech totals more than 73.5 points, it is 5-1.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Virginia Tech scored 77.2 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 71.3 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Hokies surrendered 65.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 75.5.
  • When playing at home, Virginia Tech sunk 2.4 more three-pointers per game (9.5) than away from home (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (39.3%) compared to when playing on the road (32%).

Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Vermont W 73-51 Cassell Coliseum
12/21/2023 American W 77-55 Cassell Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ Wake Forest L 86-63 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/10/2024 Clemson - Cassell Coliseum
1/13/2024 Miami (FL) - Cassell Coliseum

