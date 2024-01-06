The Virginia Tech Hokies (9-4, 1-1 ACC) will try to end a three-game road losing skid at the Florida State Seminoles (7-6, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Virginia Tech matchup.

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Virginia Tech Moneyline

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Betting Trends

Virginia Tech has covered six times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

Florida State is 6-6-1 ATS this season.

Seminoles games have gone over the point total eight out of 13 times this season.

Virginia Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 The Hokies' national championship odds are the same now (+15000) compared to the beginning of the season (+15000).

Virginia Tech has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

