What are Virginia Tech's chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Virginia Tech ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-2 3-0 13 11 35

Virginia Tech's best wins

Virginia Tech's signature win of the season came on January 7 in a 63-62 victory against the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack. In the win against NC State, Elizabeth Kitley tallied a team-best 27 points. Georgia Amoore contributed 21 points.

Next best wins

59-58 over Kansas (No. 89/RPI) on November 24

76-43 at home over William & Mary (No. 127/RPI) on December 21

82-73 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 155/RPI) on January 4

72-51 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 172/RPI) on November 20

84-59 on the road over Rutgers (No. 190/RPI) on December 17

Virginia Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Based on the RPI, Virginia Tech has one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in Division 1.

Virginia Tech has tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (three).

The Hokies have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation according to the RPI (seven).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Virginia Tech is playing the 121st-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Hokies have 15 games left on the schedule, with 15 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 12 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Reviewing Virginia Tech's upcoming schedule, it has five games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Virginia Tech's next game

Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Miami Hurricanes

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Miami Hurricanes Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV Channel: ACC Network

