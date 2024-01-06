The NC State Wolfpack (9-3, 1-0 ACC) meet the Virginia Cavaliers (9-2, 1-0 ACC) in a clash of ACC squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ACC Network.

Virginia vs. NC State Game Information

Virginia Players to Watch

  • Reece Beekman: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Ryan Dunn: 9.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 2.2 STL, 2.5 BLK
  • Isaac McKneely: 11.7 PTS, 3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Leon Bond III: 7.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Andrew Rohde: 5.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

NC State Players to Watch

  • DJ Horne: 15 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jayden Taylor: 13 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • D.J. Burns: 13 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Casey Morsell: 12.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dennis Parker Jr.: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Virginia vs. NC State Stat Comparison

NC State Rank NC State AVG Virginia AVG Virginia Rank
76th 79.8 Points Scored 65.6 334th
157th 70.2 Points Allowed 55.5 2nd
198th 36.4 Rebounds 32.5 330th
141st 9.6 Off. Rebounds 7.2 313th
126th 8.1 3pt Made 6.5 268th
144th 14.1 Assists 15.5 81st
18th 9.2 Turnovers 8.5 8th

