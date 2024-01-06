The NC State Wolfpack (10-3, 2-0 ACC) are 1.5-point favorites as they try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (11-3, 2-1 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at PNC Arena. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The matchup has an over/under of 127.5.

Virginia vs. NC State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: PNC Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under NC State -1.5 127.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Virginia has played seven games this season that have gone over 127.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Virginia's games this season is 122.5 points, 5.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Virginia's ATS record is 8-6-0 this year.

Virginia was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Cavaliers have entered three games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 2-1 in those contests.

Virginia has an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Virginia vs. NC State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 127.5 % of Games Over 127.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total NC State 10 83.3% 77.8 144.4 68.8 124.7 147.2 Virginia 7 50% 66.6 144.4 55.9 124.7 127.1

Additional Virginia Insights & Trends

The Wolfpack had 10 wins in 21 games against the spread last season in ACC games.

The Cavaliers put up an average of 66.6 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 68.8 the Wolfpack give up.

Virginia is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall when it scores more than 68.8 points.

Virginia vs. NC State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) NC State 4-8-0 3-6 7-5-0 Virginia 8-6-0 0-1 5-9-0

Virginia vs. NC State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

NC State Virginia 15-2 Home Record 15-1 4-6 Away Record 6-5 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 2-8-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.7 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

