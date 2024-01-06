The Mercer Bears (7-7, 0-1 SoCon) will try to break a three-game road losing skid at the VMI Keydets (3-11, 0-1 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET.

VMI vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia TV: ESPN+

VMI Stats Insights

The Keydets are shooting 44.7% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 45.1% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.

VMI has put together a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.1% from the field.

The Keydets are the 44th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 100th.

The Keydets put up an average of 70.6 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 70.9 the Bears allow.

VMI is 3-4 when it scores more than 70.9 points.

VMI Home & Away Comparison

VMI scores 81.8 points per game at home, and 61.4 on the road.

At home the Keydets are allowing 66.6 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than they are on the road (75.1).

VMI knocks down more 3-pointers at home (11.2 per game) than on the road (5.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.6%) than on the road (30.5%).

