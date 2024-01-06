The Mercer Bears (7-7, 0-1 SoCon) will try to break a three-game road losing skid at the VMI Keydets (3-11, 0-1 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

VMI vs. Mercer Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

VMI Stats Insights

  • The Keydets are shooting 44.7% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 45.1% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.
  • VMI has put together a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.1% from the field.
  • The Keydets are the 44th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 100th.
  • The Keydets put up an average of 70.6 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 70.9 the Bears allow.
  • VMI is 3-4 when it scores more than 70.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

VMI Home & Away Comparison

  • VMI scores 81.8 points per game at home, and 61.4 on the road.
  • At home the Keydets are allowing 66.6 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than they are on the road (75.1).
  • VMI knocks down more 3-pointers at home (11.2 per game) than on the road (5.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.6%) than on the road (30.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VMI Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Longwood L 68-49 Joan Perry Brock Center
12/22/2023 Penn State-New Kensington W 82-65 Cameron Hall
1/3/2024 @ Wofford L 87-85 Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
1/6/2024 Mercer - Cameron Hall
1/11/2024 @ Chattanooga - McKenzie Arena
1/13/2024 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.