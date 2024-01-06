How to Watch VMI vs. Mercer on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Mercer Bears (7-7, 0-1 SoCon) will try to break a three-game road losing skid at the VMI Keydets (3-11, 0-1 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET.
VMI vs. Mercer Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
VMI Stats Insights
- The Keydets are shooting 44.7% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 45.1% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.
- VMI has put together a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.1% from the field.
- The Keydets are the 44th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 100th.
- The Keydets put up an average of 70.6 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 70.9 the Bears allow.
- VMI is 3-4 when it scores more than 70.9 points.
VMI Home & Away Comparison
- VMI scores 81.8 points per game at home, and 61.4 on the road.
- At home the Keydets are allowing 66.6 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than they are on the road (75.1).
- VMI knocks down more 3-pointers at home (11.2 per game) than on the road (5.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.6%) than on the road (30.5%).
VMI Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Longwood
|L 68-49
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/22/2023
|Penn State-New Kensington
|W 82-65
|Cameron Hall
|1/3/2024
|@ Wofford
|L 87-85
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|1/6/2024
|Mercer
|-
|Cameron Hall
|1/11/2024
|@ Chattanooga
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
