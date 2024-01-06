The Mercer Bears (7-7, 0-1 SoCon) travel to face the VMI Keydets (3-11, 0-1 SoCon) after losing three consecutive road games. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Mercer vs. VMI matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

VMI vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VMI vs. Mercer Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

VMI vs. Mercer Betting Trends

VMI has compiled a 4-8-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Keydets are 4-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 5-point underdogs.

Mercer has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.

The Bears and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 12 times this season.

