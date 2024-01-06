VMI vs. Mercer January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The VMI Keydets (3-10, 0-0 SoCon) meet the Mercer Bears (6-6, 0-0 SoCon) in a matchup of SoCon squads at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
VMI vs. Mercer Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
VMI Players to Watch
- Taeshaud Jackson: 7 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Brennan Watkins: 15.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyran Cook: 11.8 PTS, 3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Koree Cotton: 12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Stephen Olowoniyi: 6.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Mercer Players to Watch
- Jalyn McCreary: 15.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jake Davis: 9.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Amanze Ngumezi: 8.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jah Quinones: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Robby Carmody: 9.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
VMI vs. Mercer Stat Comparison
|VMI Rank
|VMI AVG
|Mercer AVG
|Mercer Rank
|293rd
|69.5
|Points Scored
|69.7
|290th
|207th
|71.9
|Points Allowed
|71.9
|207th
|49th
|40.3
|Rebounds
|34.3
|274th
|117th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|117th
|182nd
|7.5
|3pt Made
|6.8
|246th
|305th
|11.6
|Assists
|13.6
|172nd
|360th
|15.8
|Turnovers
|11.3
|131st
