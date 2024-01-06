Saturday's game between the Drexel Dragons (9-6, 2-0 CAA) and the William & Mary Tribe (6-8, 1-0 CAA) at Kaplan Arena has a projected final score of 75-69 based on our computer prediction, with Drexel taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

William & Mary vs. Drexel Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Williamsburg, Virginia

Venue: Kaplan Arena

William & Mary vs. Drexel Score Prediction

Prediction: Drexel 75, William & Mary 69

Spread & Total Prediction for William & Mary vs. Drexel

Computer Predicted Spread: Drexel (-6.7)

Drexel (-6.7) Computer Predicted Total: 144.0

William & Mary's record against the spread so far this season is 5-7-0, while Drexel's is 8-5-0. The Tribe are 8-4-0 and the Dragons are 4-9-0 in terms of hitting the over. William & Mary has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over the past 10 games. Drexel has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

William & Mary Performance Insights

The Tribe outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (scoring 76.6 points per game to rank 144th in college basketball while allowing 73.7 per contest to rank 249th in college basketball) and have a +41 scoring differential overall.

The 35.9 rebounds per game William & Mary averages rank 211th in the country, and are 2.2 more than the 33.7 its opponents collect per outing.

William & Mary hits 9.3 three-pointers per game (45th in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents (8.1).

The Tribe rank 62nd in college basketball with 100.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 319th in college basketball defensively with 96.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

William & Mary has committed 10.6 turnovers per game (85th in college basketball play), 1.2 more than the 9.4 it forces on average (349th in college basketball).

