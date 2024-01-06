How to Watch William & Mary vs. Drexel on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The William & Mary Tribe (6-8, 1-0 CAA) will look to build on a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Drexel Dragons (9-6, 2-0 CAA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Kaplan Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
William & Mary vs. Drexel Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
- TV: FloHoops
William & Mary Stats Insights
- The Tribe's 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Dragons have given up to their opponents (39.0%).
- William & Mary has compiled a 6-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.0% from the field.
- The Dragons are the rebounding team in the country, the Tribe rank 280th.
- The Tribe score an average of 76.6 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 63.7 the Dragons give up.
- When it scores more than 63.7 points, William & Mary is 6-5.
William & Mary Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 William & Mary is averaging 16.6 more points per game at home (85.8) than away (69.2).
- At home the Tribe are giving up 60.8 points per game, 23.7 fewer points than they are on the road (84.5).
- Beyond the arc, William & Mary knocks down fewer treys away (9.3 per game) than at home (10.0), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (33.1%) than at home (37.0%) as well.
William & Mary Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|L 71-59
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|@ Navy
|L 77-65
|Navy Alumni Hall
|1/4/2024
|Elon
|W 77-70
|Kaplan Arena
|1/6/2024
|Drexel
|-
|Kaplan Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Hampton
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
|1/13/2024
|Stony Brook
|-
|Kaplan Arena
