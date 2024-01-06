The William & Mary Tribe (6-8, 1-0 CAA) will look to build on a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Drexel Dragons (9-6, 2-0 CAA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Kaplan Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

William & Mary vs. Drexel Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

William & Mary Stats Insights

The Tribe's 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Dragons have given up to their opponents (39.0%).

William & Mary has compiled a 6-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.0% from the field.

The Dragons are the rebounding team in the country, the Tribe rank 280th.

The Tribe score an average of 76.6 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 63.7 the Dragons give up.

When it scores more than 63.7 points, William & Mary is 6-5.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 William & Mary is averaging 16.6 more points per game at home (85.8) than away (69.2).

At home the Tribe are giving up 60.8 points per game, 23.7 fewer points than they are on the road (84.5).

Beyond the arc, William & Mary knocks down fewer treys away (9.3 per game) than at home (10.0), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (33.1%) than at home (37.0%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

William & Mary Upcoming Schedule