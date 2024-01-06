The William & Mary Tribe (6-8, 1-0 CAA) will look to build on a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Drexel Dragons (9-6, 2-0 CAA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Kaplan Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

William & Mary vs. Drexel Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
  • TV: FloHoops

William & Mary Stats Insights

  • The Tribe's 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Dragons have given up to their opponents (39.0%).
  • William & Mary has compiled a 6-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.0% from the field.
  • The Dragons are the rebounding team in the country, the Tribe rank 280th.
  • The Tribe score an average of 76.6 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 63.7 the Dragons give up.
  • When it scores more than 63.7 points, William & Mary is 6-5.

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 William & Mary is averaging 16.6 more points per game at home (85.8) than away (69.2).
  • At home the Tribe are giving up 60.8 points per game, 23.7 fewer points than they are on the road (84.5).
  • Beyond the arc, William & Mary knocks down fewer treys away (9.3 per game) than at home (10.0), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (33.1%) than at home (37.0%) as well.

William & Mary Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Pepperdine L 71-59 Firestone Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 @ Navy L 77-65 Navy Alumni Hall
1/4/2024 Elon W 77-70 Kaplan Arena
1/6/2024 Drexel - Kaplan Arena
1/11/2024 @ Hampton - Hampton Convocation Center
1/13/2024 Stony Brook - Kaplan Arena

