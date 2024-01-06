The Drexel Dragons (9-6, 2-0 CAA) will look to stop a three-game road losing streak when taking on the William & Mary Tribe (6-8, 1-0 CAA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Kaplan Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

William & Mary vs. Drexel Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

William & Mary vs. Drexel Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Drexel Moneyline William & Mary Moneyline BetMGM Drexel (-7.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Drexel (-7.5) 139.5 -325 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

William & Mary vs. Drexel Betting Trends

William & Mary has put together a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Tribe have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Drexel is 9-6-0 ATS this season.

In the Dragons' 15 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

