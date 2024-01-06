What are William & Mary's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How William & Mary ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 1-1 NR NR 347

William & Mary's best wins

Against the Elon Phoenix on January 4, William & Mary notched its signature win of the season, which was a 77-70 home victory. In the victory against Elon, Sean Houpt tallied a team-leading 17 points. Gabe Dorsey contributed 14 points.

Next best wins

84-79 at home over Old Dominion (No. 268/RPI) on December 6

75-56 at home over American (No. 273/RPI) on November 9

96-81 at home over UMBC (No. 362/RPI) on November 25

William & Mary's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 4-5

According to the RPI, William & Mary has four losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 24th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Tribe are 4-5 (.444%) -- tied for the 19th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, William & Mary gets to face the 22nd-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the season.

The Tribe's upcoming schedule includes four games against teams with worse records and 11 games against teams with records above .500.

Of William & Mary's 16 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

William & Mary's next game

Matchup: Hampton Pirates vs. William & Mary Tribe

Hampton Pirates vs. William & Mary Tribe Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia TV Channel: FloHoops

