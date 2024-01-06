2024 NCAA Bracketology: William & Mary Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
What are William & Mary's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.
How William & Mary ranks
|Record
|CAA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-7
|2-0
|NR
|NR
|127
William & Mary's best wins
On January 5, William & Mary claimed its signature win of the season, a 70-66 victory over the Monmouth Hawks, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 193) in the RPI rankings. Anahi-Lee Cauley, as the top scorer in the win over Monmouth, dropped 22 points, while Bella Nascimento was second on the squad with 20.
Next best wins
- 59-57 on the road over Florida International (No. 242/RPI) on November 26
- 86-49 at home over Longwood (No. 265/RPI) on December 17
- 48-46 on the road over Hofstra (No. 293/RPI) on January 7
- 63-53 over Tennessee State (No. 337/RPI) on November 24
- 81-53 on the road over Navy (No. 342/RPI) on December 3
William & Mary's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- According to the RPI, the Tribe have three losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, William & Mary is facing the 187th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- When it comes to the Tribe's upcoming schedule, they have eight games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have eight contests against teams over .500.
- W&M has 16 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.
William & Mary's next game
- Matchup: William & Mary Tribe vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies
- Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
