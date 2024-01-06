What are William & Mary's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How William & Mary ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 2-0 NR NR 127

William & Mary's best wins

On January 5, William & Mary claimed its signature win of the season, a 70-66 victory over the Monmouth Hawks, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 193) in the RPI rankings. Anahi-Lee Cauley, as the top scorer in the win over Monmouth, dropped 22 points, while Bella Nascimento was second on the squad with 20.

Next best wins

59-57 on the road over Florida International (No. 242/RPI) on November 26

86-49 at home over Longwood (No. 265/RPI) on December 17

48-46 on the road over Hofstra (No. 293/RPI) on January 7

63-53 over Tennessee State (No. 337/RPI) on November 24

81-53 on the road over Navy (No. 342/RPI) on December 3

William & Mary's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, the Tribe have three losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, William & Mary is facing the 187th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Tribe's upcoming schedule, they have eight games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have eight contests against teams over .500.

W&M has 16 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

William & Mary's next game

Matchup: William & Mary Tribe vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies

William & Mary Tribe vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

