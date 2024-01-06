The Drexel Dragons (9-6, 2-0 CAA) are favored (by 7.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the William & Mary Tribe (6-8, 1-0 CAA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 140.5.

William & Mary vs. Drexel Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Drexel -7.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tribe Betting Records & Stats

William & Mary has combined with its opponent to score more than 140.5 points in nine of 12 games this season.

William & Mary's contests this season have a 150.4-point average over/under, 9.9 more points than this game's total.

So far this year, William & Mary has compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread.

Drexel sports an 8-5-0 ATS record this season compared to the 5-7-0 mark from William & Mary.

William & Mary vs. Drexel Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Drexel 4 30.8% 72.9 149.5 63.7 137.4 134.4 William & Mary 9 75% 76.6 149.5 73.7 137.4 144.0

Additional William & Mary Insights & Trends

The Dragons had 10 wins in 17 games against the spread last year in CAA games.

The Tribe score an average of 76.6 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 63.7 the Dragons allow.

When it scores more than 63.7 points, William & Mary is 5-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

William & Mary vs. Drexel Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Drexel 8-5-0 4-0 4-9-0 William & Mary 5-7-0 1-3 8-4-0

William & Mary vs. Drexel Home/Away Splits

Drexel William & Mary 6-1 Home Record 6-0 2-5 Away Record 0-6 5-1-0 Home ATS Record 4-0-0 2-4-0 Away ATS Record 1-5-0 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.8 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 2-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-2-0 2-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-1-0

