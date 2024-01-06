On Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Capital One Arena, the Washington Wizards (6-28) will be looking to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the New York Knicks (20-15). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and MSG.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wizards vs. Knicks matchup in this article.

Wizards vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and MSG

MNMT and MSG Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Knicks Moneyline Wizards Moneyline BetMGM Knicks (-9.5) 238.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Knicks (-8.5) 238 -360 +290 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wizards vs Knicks Additional Info

Wizards vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game with a +104 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.6 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 112.7 per contest (12th in the league).

The Wizards' -366 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.4 points per game (13th in NBA) while giving up 126.2 per outing (30th in league).

The two teams combine to score 231 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams allow 238.9 points per game combined, 0.4 more points than this matchup's total.

New York is 19-16-0 ATS this season.

Washington is 16-18-0 ATS this year.

Wizards Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Kyle Kuzma 20.5 -118 22.4 Jordan Poole 16.5 -105 16.5 Deni Avdija 12.5 -125 11.5 Tyus Jones 12.5 -118 12.6 Daniel Gafford 9.5 -128 10.6

Wizards and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +50000 - Knicks +5000 +2200 -

