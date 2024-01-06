The New York Knicks (20-15) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (6-28) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Capital One Arena as 9.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and MSG. The over/under is 238.5 in the matchup.

Wizards vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -9.5 238.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington has played 20 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 238.5 points.

The average total for Washington's games this season has been 241.6, 3.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Washington has gone 16-18-0 ATS this year.

The Wizards have come away with five wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has not won as an underdog of +310 or more on the moneyline this season in 12 games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Washington has a 24.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Wizards vs Knicks Additional Info

Wizards vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 10 28.6% 115.6 231 112.7 238.9 225.8 Wizards 20 58.8% 115.4 231 126.2 238.9 240

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Washington has gone 2-8 in its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

Four of the Wizards' last 10 games have hit the over.

This season, Washington is 5-9-0 at home against the spread (.357 winning percentage). Away, it is 11-9-0 ATS (.550).

The Wizards' 115.4 points per game are just 2.7 more points than the 112.7 the Knicks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.7 points, Washington is 13-9 against the spread and 5-17 overall.

Wizards vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Wizards and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wizards 16-18 6-9 20-14 Knicks 19-16 3-1 18-17

Wizards vs. Knicks Point Insights

Wizards Knicks 115.4 Points Scored (PG) 115.6 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 13-9 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-0 5-17 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-0 126.2 Points Allowed (PG) 112.7 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 5-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 15-6 3-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 16-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.