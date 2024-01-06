The Washington Wizards (6-28) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (20-15) on January 6, 2024 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs on MNMT and MSG.

Wizards vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Wizards vs Knicks Additional Info

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (47.6%).

This season, Washington has a 5-14 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.6% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at fifth.

The Wizards' 115.4 points per game are just 2.7 more points than the 112.7 the Knicks give up.

Washington is 5-17 when it scores more than 112.7 points.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

The Wizards put up 116.6 points per game at home, 1.9 more than away (114.7). Defensively they give up 126.6 per game, 0.7 more than away (125.9).

At home the Wizards are collecting 29 assists per game, 2.9 more than away (26.1).

Wizards Injuries