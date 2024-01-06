Player prop bet odds for Julius Randle, Kyle Kuzma and others are available when the New York Knicks visit the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and MSG

MNMT and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: +102)

The 22.4 points Kuzma scores per game are 1.9 more than his over/under on Saturday.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 5.5).

Kuzma averages 4.2 assists, 0.7 more than Saturday's over/under.

Kuzma has hit 2.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -130) 6.5 (Over: +118) 1.5 (Over: +100)

Tyus Jones has recorded 12.6 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.1 points more than Saturday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 2.9 is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Jones' season-long assist average -- 5.4 per game -- is 1.1 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet value (6.5).

Jones' 1.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: +130) 0.5 (Over: -233)

The 12.5-point over/under for Deni Avdija on Saturday is 1.0 higher than his scoring average on the season (11.5).

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 5.5.

Avdija has picked up 3.9 assists per game, 0.6 lower than his prop bet on Saturday (4.5).

He has knocked down 0.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet total on Saturday (0.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: -141) 3.5 (Over: -154) 1.5 (Over: -179)

Randle has scored 23.9 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 5.6 points less than Saturday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 9.4 -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (9.5).

Randle's year-long assist average -- 4.7 per game -- is 1.2 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet value (3.5).

Randle has connected on 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -130) 6.5 (Over: +118) 1.5 (Over: +100)

Jalen Brunson's 25.8-point scoring average is 0.7 less than Saturday's over/under.

He pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet on Saturday.

Brunson has collected 6.3 assists per game, 1.2 lower than his prop bet on Saturday (7.5).

He drains 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

