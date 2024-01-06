Kyle Kuzma, Top Wizards Players to Watch vs. the Knicks - January 6
Saturday's 7:00 PM ET game between the New York Knicks (20-15) and the Washington Wizards (6-28) at Capital One Arena features the Wizards' Tyus Jones as a player to watch.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- How to Watch on TV: MNMT, MSG
Wizards' Last Game
The Wizards lost their previous game to the Cavaliers, 114-90, on Friday. Jones was their top scorer with 16 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyus Jones
|16
|1
|5
|2
|0
|4
|Bilal Coulibaly
|15
|7
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Deni Avdija
|13
|5
|4
|2
|1
|0
Wizards vs Knicks Additional Info
|Knicks vs Wizards Injury Report
|Knicks vs Wizards Betting Trends & Stats
|Knicks vs Wizards Odds/Over/Under
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma gets the Wizards 22.4 points, 5.9 boards and 4.2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Jones averages 12.6 points, 2.9 boards and 5.4 assists, making 53.3% of his shots from the field and 43.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.
- The Wizards get 11.5 points, 5.9 boards and 3.9 assists per game from Deni Avdija.
- Daniel Gafford's averages for the season are 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists, making 68.5% of his shots from the field (first in league).
- Jordan Poole averages 16.5 points, 2.4 boards and 3.6 assists, making 40.8% of his shots from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyus Jones
|16.0
|2.6
|6.1
|1.6
|0.4
|2.6
|Kyle Kuzma
|20.3
|6.0
|3.7
|0.3
|0.5
|2.7
|Daniel Gafford
|12.0
|7.8
|1.1
|1.4
|2.1
|0.0
|Deni Avdija
|10.8
|6.9
|3.5
|1.3
|0.4
|0.8
|Jordan Poole
|15.2
|2.1
|3.6
|0.7
|0.3
|2.4
