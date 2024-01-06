Saturday's 7:00 PM ET game between the New York Knicks (20-15) and the Washington Wizards (6-28) at Capital One Arena features the Wizards' Tyus Jones as a player to watch.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Knicks

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia How to Watch on TV: MNMT, MSG

Wizards' Last Game

The Wizards lost their previous game to the Cavaliers, 114-90, on Friday. Jones was their top scorer with 16 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyus Jones 16 1 5 2 0 4 Bilal Coulibaly 15 7 1 1 3 2 Deni Avdija 13 5 4 2 1 0

Wizards vs Knicks Additional Info

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma gets the Wizards 22.4 points, 5.9 boards and 4.2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jones averages 12.6 points, 2.9 boards and 5.4 assists, making 53.3% of his shots from the field and 43.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

The Wizards get 11.5 points, 5.9 boards and 3.9 assists per game from Deni Avdija.

Daniel Gafford's averages for the season are 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists, making 68.5% of his shots from the field (first in league).

Jordan Poole averages 16.5 points, 2.4 boards and 3.6 assists, making 40.8% of his shots from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyus Jones 16.0 2.6 6.1 1.6 0.4 2.6 Kyle Kuzma 20.3 6.0 3.7 0.3 0.5 2.7 Daniel Gafford 12.0 7.8 1.1 1.4 2.1 0.0 Deni Avdija 10.8 6.9 3.5 1.3 0.4 0.8 Jordan Poole 15.2 2.1 3.6 0.7 0.3 2.4

