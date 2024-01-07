Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the A-10? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

A-10 Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Dayton

  • Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 28-2
  • Odds to Win A-10: +180
  • Overall Rank: 35th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 35th
  • Last Game: W 64-60 vs UMass

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Duquesne
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. UMass

  • Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 24-6
  • Odds to Win A-10: +1000
  • Overall Rank: 63rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 246th
  • Last Game: L 64-60 vs Dayton

Next Game

  • Opponent: La Salle
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports

3. Saint Joseph's (PA)

  • Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 21-10
  • Odds to Win A-10: +850
  • Overall Rank: 77th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 269th
  • Last Game: L 78-74 vs Rhode Island

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Saint Louis
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

4. VCU

  • Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 17-14
  • Odds to Win A-10: +850
  • Overall Rank: 87th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 94th
  • Last Game: L 84-82 vs George Washington

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ George Mason
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. George Mason

  • Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 22-8
  • Odds to Win A-10: +1200
  • Overall Rank: 94th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 199th
  • Last Game: W 79-67 vs Saint Louis

Next Game

  • Opponent: VCU
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Saint Bonaventure

  • Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 22-8
  • Odds to Win A-10: +350
  • Overall Rank: 97th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 156th
  • Last Game: L 65-54 vs Richmond

Next Game

  • Opponent: Fordham
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
  • TV Channel: USA Network (Watch on Fubo)

7. Richmond

  • Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 20-11
  • Odds to Win A-10: +1600
  • Overall Rank: 98th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 205th
  • Last Game: W 65-54 vs Saint Bonaventure

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Loyola Chicago
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

8. Duquesne

  • Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 19-11
  • Odds to Win A-10: +1200
  • Overall Rank: 99th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 69th
  • Last Game: L 72-67 vs Loyola Chicago

Next Game

  • Opponent: Dayton
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Loyola Chicago

  • Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 17-13
  • Odds to Win A-10: +1600
  • Overall Rank: 113th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 174th
  • Last Game: W 72-67 vs Duquesne

Next Game

  • Opponent: Richmond
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

10. Davidson

  • Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 18-11
  • Odds to Win A-10: +4000
  • Overall Rank: 114th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 119th
  • Last Game: L 72-59 vs Dayton

Next Game

  • Opponent: Rhode Island
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. La Salle

  • Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 12-18
  • Odds to Win A-10: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 155th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 287th
  • Last Game: W 81-76 vs Fordham

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UMass
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports

12. George Washington

  • Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 13-17
  • Odds to Win A-10: +8000
  • Overall Rank: 158th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 330th
  • Last Game: W 84-82 vs VCU

Next Game

  • Opponent: Davidson
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. Saint Louis

  • Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 8-22
  • Odds to Win A-10: +5000
  • Overall Rank: 178th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 73rd
  • Last Game: L 79-67 vs George Mason

Next Game

  • Opponent: Saint Joseph's (PA)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

14. Rhode Island

  • Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 9-21
  • Odds to Win A-10: +15000
  • Overall Rank: 188th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 141st
  • Last Game: W 78-74 vs Saint Joseph's (PA)

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Davidson
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

15. Fordham

  • Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 8-23
  • Odds to Win A-10: +20000
  • Overall Rank: 217th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 279th
  • Last Game: L 81-76 vs La Salle

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Saint Bonaventure
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
  • TV Channel: USA Network (Watch on Fubo)

