Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the A-10? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Dayton

Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 28-2

12-2 | 28-2 Odds to Win A-10: +180

+180 Overall Rank: 35th

35th Strength of Schedule Rank: 35th

35th Last Game: W 64-60 vs UMass

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Duquesne

@ Duquesne Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. UMass

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 24-6

10-4 | 24-6 Odds to Win A-10: +1000

+1000 Overall Rank: 63rd

63rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 246th

246th Last Game: L 64-60 vs Dayton

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: La Salle

La Salle Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: NBC Sports

3. Saint Joseph's (PA)

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 21-10

10-4 | 21-10 Odds to Win A-10: +850

+850 Overall Rank: 77th

77th Strength of Schedule Rank: 269th

269th Last Game: L 78-74 vs Rhode Island

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Saint Louis

@ Saint Louis Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

4. VCU

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 17-14

8-7 | 17-14 Odds to Win A-10: +850

+850 Overall Rank: 87th

87th Strength of Schedule Rank: 94th

94th Last Game: L 84-82 vs George Washington

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ George Mason

@ George Mason Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. George Mason

Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 22-8

13-2 | 22-8 Odds to Win A-10: +1200

+1200 Overall Rank: 94th

94th Strength of Schedule Rank: 199th

199th Last Game: W 79-67 vs Saint Louis

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: VCU

VCU Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Saint Bonaventure

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 22-8

10-4 | 22-8 Odds to Win A-10: +350

+350 Overall Rank: 97th

97th Strength of Schedule Rank: 156th

156th Last Game: L 65-54 vs Richmond

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Fordham

Fordham Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

2:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: USA Network (Watch on Fubo)

7. Richmond

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 20-11

9-5 | 20-11 Odds to Win A-10: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 98th

98th Strength of Schedule Rank: 205th

205th Last Game: W 65-54 vs Saint Bonaventure

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Loyola Chicago

@ Loyola Chicago Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

8. Duquesne

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 19-11

9-5 | 19-11 Odds to Win A-10: +1200

+1200 Overall Rank: 99th

99th Strength of Schedule Rank: 69th

69th Last Game: L 72-67 vs Loyola Chicago

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Dayton

Dayton Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Loyola Chicago

Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 17-13

10-5 | 17-13 Odds to Win A-10: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 113th

113th Strength of Schedule Rank: 174th

174th Last Game: W 72-67 vs Duquesne

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Richmond

Richmond Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

10. Davidson

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 18-11

10-4 | 18-11 Odds to Win A-10: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 114th

114th Strength of Schedule Rank: 119th

119th Last Game: L 72-59 vs Dayton

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Rhode Island

Rhode Island Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. La Salle

Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 12-18

10-5 | 12-18 Odds to Win A-10: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 155th

155th Strength of Schedule Rank: 287th

287th Last Game: W 81-76 vs Fordham

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ UMass

@ UMass Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: NBC Sports

12. George Washington

Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 13-17

12-3 | 13-17 Odds to Win A-10: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 158th

158th Strength of Schedule Rank: 330th

330th Last Game: W 84-82 vs VCU

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Davidson

Davidson Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. Saint Louis

Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 8-22

7-8 | 8-22 Odds to Win A-10: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 178th

178th Strength of Schedule Rank: 73rd

73rd Last Game: L 79-67 vs George Mason

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Saint Joseph's (PA)

Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

14. Rhode Island

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 9-21

7-7 | 9-21 Odds to Win A-10: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 188th

188th Strength of Schedule Rank: 141st

141st Last Game: W 78-74 vs Saint Joseph's (PA)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Davidson

@ Davidson Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

15. Fordham

Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 8-23

7-8 | 8-23 Odds to Win A-10: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 217th

217th Strength of Schedule Rank: 279th

279th Last Game: L 81-76 vs La Salle

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game