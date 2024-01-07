Want to know which basketball team is on top of the A-10? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

1. Richmond

Current Record: 13-3 | Projected Record: 26-5

13-3 | 26-5 Overall Rank: 48th

48th Strength of Schedule Rank: 101st

101st Last Game: W 64-59 vs Saint Joseph's (PA)

Next Game

Opponent: UMass

UMass Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, January 10

2. Davidson

Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 26-3

12-2 | 26-3 Overall Rank: 54th

54th Strength of Schedule Rank: 253rd

253rd Last Game: L 65-55 vs VCU

Next Game

Opponent: @ George Mason

@ George Mason Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

3. VCU

Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 25-4

13-2 | 25-4 Overall Rank: 60th

60th Strength of Schedule Rank: 145th

145th Last Game: W 65-55 vs Davidson

Next Game

Opponent: Fordham

Fordham Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

4. Saint Joseph's (PA)

Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 25-5

13-2 | 25-5 Overall Rank: 65th

65th Strength of Schedule Rank: 207th

207th Last Game: L 64-59 vs Richmond

Next Game

Opponent: @ Saint Louis

@ Saint Louis Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

5. Rhode Island

Current Record: 11-5 | Projected Record: 22-9

11-5 | 22-9 Overall Rank: 78th

78th Strength of Schedule Rank: 139th

139th Last Game: W 65-41 vs Saint Bonaventure

Next Game

Opponent: @ Loyola Chicago

@ Loyola Chicago Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

6. George Mason

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 21-7

11-3 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 82nd

82nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 228th

228th Last Game: W 101-75 vs Duquesne

Next Game

Opponent: Davidson

Davidson Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7. Duquesne

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 13-16

7-7 | 13-16 Overall Rank: 186th

186th Strength of Schedule Rank: 226th

226th Last Game: L 101-75 vs George Mason

Next Game

Opponent: @ George Washington

@ George Washington Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

8. Saint Louis

Current Record: 6-10 | Projected Record: 11-19

6-10 | 11-19 Overall Rank: 195th

195th Strength of Schedule Rank: 95th

95th Last Game: W 79-75 vs UMass

Next Game

Opponent: Saint Joseph's (PA)

Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

9. George Washington

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 14-15

7-7 | 14-15 Overall Rank: 196th

196th Strength of Schedule Rank: 255th

255th Last Game: L 67-47 vs Saint Joseph's (PA)

Next Game

Opponent: Duquesne

Duquesne Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

10. Loyola Chicago

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 12-17

7-7 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 219th

219th Strength of Schedule Rank: 263rd

263rd Last Game: L 69-64 vs Dayton

Next Game

Opponent: Rhode Island

Rhode Island Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

11. Dayton

Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 10-18

7-8 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 233rd

233rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 222nd

222nd Last Game: W 69-64 vs Loyola Chicago

Next Game

Opponent: @ Saint Louis

@ Saint Louis Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

12. Fordham

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 8-19

6-9 | 8-19 Overall Rank: 247th

247th Strength of Schedule Rank: 219th

219th Last Game: L 64-53 vs La Salle

Next Game

Opponent: @ VCU

@ VCU Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

13. Saint Bonaventure

Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 6-23

4-10 | 6-23 Overall Rank: 279th

279th Strength of Schedule Rank: 287th

287th Last Game: L 65-41 vs Rhode Island

Next Game

Opponent: La Salle

La Salle Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

14. UMass

Current Record: 3-12 | Projected Record: 5-25

3-12 | 5-25 Overall Rank: 292nd

292nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 123rd

123rd Last Game: L 79-75 vs Saint Louis

Next Game

Opponent: @ Richmond

@ Richmond Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, January 10

15. La Salle

Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 5-24

4-10 | 5-24 Overall Rank: 299th

299th Strength of Schedule Rank: 166th

166th Last Game: W 64-53 vs Fordham

Next Game