Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the ACC, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where every team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

ACC Power Rankings

1. NC State

  • Current Record: 14-1 | Projected Record: 29-1
  • Overall Rank: 9th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
  • Last Game: L 63-62 vs Virginia Tech

Next Game

  • Opponent: Virginia
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

2. Louisville

  • Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 27-4
  • Overall Rank: 18th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
  • Last Game: W 61-44 vs Duke

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Pittsburgh
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Notre Dame

  • Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 21-8
  • Overall Rank: 21st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 66th
  • Last Game: L 61-57 vs North Carolina

Next Game

  • Opponent: Boston College
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

4. Duke

  • Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 20-9
  • Overall Rank: 25th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
  • Last Game: W 60-56 vs Virginia

Next Game

  • Opponent: Georgia Tech
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14

5. Virginia Tech

  • Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 21-8
  • Overall Rank: 27th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 121st
  • Last Game: W 63-62 vs NC State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Miami (FL)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

6. North Carolina

  • Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 20-10
  • Overall Rank: 31st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
  • Last Game: W 61-57 vs Notre Dame

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Florida State
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

7. Florida State

  • Current Record: 12-4 | Projected Record: 23-7
  • Overall Rank: 32nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 40th
  • Last Game: W 78-72 vs Clemson

Next Game

  • Opponent: North Carolina
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

8. Miami (FL)

  • Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 19-10
  • Overall Rank: 50th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 107th
  • Last Game: W 77-47 vs Wake Forest

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Virginia Tech
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Syracuse

  • Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 18-11
  • Overall Rank: 56th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 160th
  • Last Game: W 71-64 vs Boston College

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Wake Forest
  • Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

10. Georgia Tech

  • Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 17-13
  • Overall Rank: 58th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 78th
  • Last Game: W 68-58 vs Pittsburgh

Next Game

  • Opponent: Clemson
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

11. Virginia

  • Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 12-17
  • Overall Rank: 77th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 74th
  • Last Game: L 60-56 vs Duke

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ NC State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

12. Boston College

  • Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 13-18
  • Overall Rank: 85th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 134th
  • Last Game: L 71-64 vs Syracuse

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Notre Dame
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

13. Clemson

  • Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 12-18
  • Overall Rank: 89th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 63rd
  • Last Game: L 78-72 vs Florida State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Georgia Tech
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

14. Wake Forest

  • Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 4-26
  • Overall Rank: 153rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
  • Last Game: L 77-47 vs Miami (FL)

Next Game

  • Opponent: Syracuse
  • Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

15. Pittsburgh

  • Current Record: 6-10 | Projected Record: 7-24
  • Overall Rank: 178th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 163rd
  • Last Game: L 68-58 vs Georgia Tech

Next Game

  • Opponent: Louisville
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

