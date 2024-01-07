Will Alexander Ovechkin Score a Goal Against the Kings on January 7?
Should you bet on Alexander Ovechkin to find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals and the Los Angeles Kings go head to head on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Ovechkin stats and insights
- Ovechkin has scored in seven of 37 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Kings this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus nine assists.
- Ovechkin averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.0%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 83 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Ovechkin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/5/2024
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|15:57
|Home
|L 6-2
|1/3/2024
|Devils
|2
|0
|2
|21:15
|Home
|L 6-3
|1/2/2024
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|16:46
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|22:06
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|21:09
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|19:01
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:45
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.