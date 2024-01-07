On Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals go head to head against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Aliaksei Protas going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Protas stats and insights

Protas has scored in three of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Kings this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Protas has no points on the power play.

He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 83 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Protas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/5/2024 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:20 Home L 6-2 1/3/2024 Devils 0 0 0 13:06 Home L 6-3 1/2/2024 Penguins 0 0 0 15:12 Away W 4-3 12/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:23 Home L 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:01 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 15:10 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:10 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:36 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 13:10 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:03 Away W 2-1 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.