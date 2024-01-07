Will Anthony Mantha Score a Goal Against the Kings on January 7?
On Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals square off with the Los Angeles Kings. Is Anthony Mantha going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Anthony Mantha score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Mantha stats and insights
- In nine of 33 games this season, Mantha has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has scored one goal against the Kings this season in one game (four shots).
- He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
- He has an 18.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in the league by allowing 83 total goals (2.4 per game).
- So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Mantha recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/5/2024
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:17
|Home
|L 6-2
|1/3/2024
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|15:43
|Home
|L 6-3
|1/2/2024
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|14:37
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|15:32
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|14:22
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|2
|0
|14:49
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|9:30
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
Capitals vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT
