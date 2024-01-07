On Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals square off with the Los Angeles Kings. Is Anthony Mantha going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Anthony Mantha score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Mantha stats and insights

  • In nine of 33 games this season, Mantha has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has scored one goal against the Kings this season in one game (four shots).
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
  • He has an 18.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in the league by allowing 83 total goals (2.4 per game).
  • So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Mantha recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/5/2024 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:17 Home L 6-2
1/3/2024 Devils 1 0 1 15:43 Home L 6-3
1/2/2024 Penguins 1 0 1 14:37 Away W 4-3
12/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 3-2 SO
12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 5-1
12/27/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 15:32 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 14:22 Home L 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 2 2 0 14:49 Away W 3-2 OT
12/20/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 9:30 Home W 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:49 Away W 2-1 SO

Capitals vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

