In the upcoming matchup versus the Los Angeles Kings, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Beck Malenstyn to light the lamp for the Washington Capitals? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Beck Malenstyn score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Malenstyn stats and insights

In four of 37 games this season, Malenstyn has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Malenstyn has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 9.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in the NHL by giving up 83 total goals (2.4 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Malenstyn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/5/2024 Hurricanes 1 0 1 16:27 Home L 6-2 1/3/2024 Devils 0 0 0 14:41 Home L 6-3 1/2/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 18:54 Away W 4-3 12/30/2023 Predators 1 1 0 16:23 Home L 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:16 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:05 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:23 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:37 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:41 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:52 Away W 2-1 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.